Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,069 RH (NYSE:RH)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RH by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RH by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RH from $330.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.87.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH stock opened at $353.50 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.19.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

