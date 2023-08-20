Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 2,566 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,052,697.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,779,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $800,857.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,533.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,052,697.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,779,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.7 %

Qorvo stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.81.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

