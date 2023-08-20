Capula Management Ltd Has $230,000 Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Capula Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 76.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 154,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Lear by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth $1,352,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Stock Up 0.6 %

LEA opened at $141.97 on Friday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus upped their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.64.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

