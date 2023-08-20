Capula Management Ltd Has $253,000 Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Capula Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Teradata were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 81.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 40.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Teradata by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $199,436.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,526.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,116,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,544 shares of company stock worth $5,441,736. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $43.82 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

