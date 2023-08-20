Capula Management Ltd Invests $266,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in Trex by 36,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $76.05.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

