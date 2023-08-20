Capula Management Ltd Makes New $212,000 Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,549,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $124,842,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,533,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,086,000 after buying an additional 174,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,926,000 after buying an additional 167,109 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.02 and a 200 day moving average of $198.92. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 25.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

