Capula Management Ltd Makes New $252,000 Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Chemed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 236.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $2,944,379. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $503.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.08. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $574.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

