Capula Management Ltd Makes New $263,000 Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 604.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after acquiring an additional 59,108 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 32,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,819 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $278.47 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $168.24 and a 12-month high of $295.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.64.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

