Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,369 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 68.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leslie's news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,728.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 50,000 shares of Leslie's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,575,271.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Leslie's Stock Down 2.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

LESL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Leslie's Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

