Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,291 TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.76. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at $17,736,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $106,133.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,094.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355,287 shares of company stock valued at $222,563,007 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

