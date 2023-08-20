Capula Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Capula Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after acquiring an additional 419,442 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New York Times by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,552,000 after buying an additional 143,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,234,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,894,000 after buying an additional 89,282 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Price Performance

NYT stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $45.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,848.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,943.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

See Also

