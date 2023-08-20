Capula Management Ltd Sells 13,501 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Capula Management Ltd reduced its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Premier were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth $78,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Premier Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PINC opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.