Capula Management Ltd Sells 1,499 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Capula Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 24,515.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,870 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 24.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 197,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.65. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

