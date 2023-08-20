Capula Management Ltd Sells 2,501 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Capula Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after purchasing an additional 230,980 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,540,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,733,000 after buying an additional 226,365 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after buying an additional 136,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CAR opened at $227.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.21. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.38.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 500.85% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 36.92 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

