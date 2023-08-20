Capula Management Ltd Sells 49,850 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Capula Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 72.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,850 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $2,559,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of MRVI opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of -0.26. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

