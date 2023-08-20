Capula Management Ltd Takes $249,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

