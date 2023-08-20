Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

NYSE BC opened at $82.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

