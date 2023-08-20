Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAH. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $64.99 and a 52 week high of $95.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,881 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

