Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Children’s Place Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PLCE opened at $27.62 on Friday. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Insider Activity at Children’s Place

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,782.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 426.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLCE

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.