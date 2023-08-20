Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Children’s Place Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of PLCE opened at $27.62 on Friday. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Insider Activity at Children’s Place
In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,782.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PLCE
Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Children’s Place
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.