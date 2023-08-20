Christopher C. Cambria Sells 712 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,939.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Mercury Systems stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

