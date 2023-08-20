Christopher C. Cambria Sells 712 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,939.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mercury Systems Stock Up 1.2 %
Mercury Systems stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Mercury Systems
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mercury Systems
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.