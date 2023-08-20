Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of C opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

