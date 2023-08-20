Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 196,005 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.80% of Cognex worth $68,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after acquiring an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after acquiring an additional 526,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,802,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CGNX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $46.02 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

