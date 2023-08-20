Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.