Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

