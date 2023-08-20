Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,268 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.26% of Quanta Services worth $63,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Quanta Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $206.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

