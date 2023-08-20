Credit Suisse AG Acquires 25,544 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $62,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $882,660.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,156 shares of company stock valued at $32,964,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $190.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.90 and its 200-day moving average is $156.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

