Credit Suisse AG Acquires 357,843 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,843 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.03% of Inari Medical worth $71,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $83.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,647,857.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,006,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,098,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,401,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,647,857.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,006,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,102 shares of company stock worth $8,151,683. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.22.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

