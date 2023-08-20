Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 2,259,656 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,259,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,642,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Brookfield as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.15%.

BN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.