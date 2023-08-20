Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,377 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Natera were worth $66,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Natera by 1.1% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Natera by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Up 1.2 %

NTRA stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $132,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,335.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $245,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 514,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,289,470.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $132,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,335.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,493 shares of company stock worth $1,401,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.