Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170,071 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fortis were worth $61,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,656,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,792,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,068 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE:FTS opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

