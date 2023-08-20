Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,381 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sysco were worth $59,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.57. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

