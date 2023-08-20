Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539,143 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $65,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.2 %

CM stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

