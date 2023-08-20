Credit Suisse AG Has $62.47 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,341 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Dominion Energy worth $62,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $332,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,350 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 35.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,901 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,765,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

