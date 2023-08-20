Credit Suisse AG Has $66.89 Million Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,306,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 6.37% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $66,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESRT opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.