Credit Suisse AG Has $67.57 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522,864 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in eBay were worth $67,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.