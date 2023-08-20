Credit Suisse AG Has $73.48 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $73,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,458.39 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,479.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,508.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

