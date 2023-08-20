Credit Suisse AG Has $75.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,652,147 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 179,244 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $75,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

