Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Workday worth $75,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $224.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $240.18.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Workday from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.47.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

