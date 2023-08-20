Credit Suisse AG Purchases 446,124 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Exelon worth $72,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

