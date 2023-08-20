Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,052,121 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,339 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of HP worth $60,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of HP by 3,450.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 252,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 259,620 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in HP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 857,657 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

