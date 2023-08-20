Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376,666 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 920,060 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $65,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

