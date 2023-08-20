Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $60,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,849.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,014.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,866.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

