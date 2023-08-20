Credit Suisse AG Sells 145,437 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,786,476 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 145,437 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $73,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,926,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,937,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,009,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $380,411,000 after buying an additional 2,032,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,954.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,951,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,680 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FCX opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

