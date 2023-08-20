Credit Suisse AG Sells 301 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $59,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $84.97 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $998,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

