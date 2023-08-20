Credit Suisse AG Sells 32,283 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,283 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $74,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 110.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

