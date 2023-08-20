Credit Suisse AG Sells 58,688 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 484,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,688 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $70,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $154.45 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

