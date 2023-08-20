Credit Suisse AG Sells 63,997 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,997 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.36% of Teradyne worth $60,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.83.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $81,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,168.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,897. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.