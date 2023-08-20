Credit Suisse AG Sells 80,461 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,224,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 80,461 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gentex were worth $62,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Gentex

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.