Credit Suisse AG Sells 87,359 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,940,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 3.64% of Phreesia worth $62,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Phreesia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Phreesia Price Performance

NYSE PHR opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

