Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,075 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Parker-Hannifin worth $61,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $397.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $428.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

